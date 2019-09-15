When the shepherd preys on his innocent, young flock...
Defiled and killed In May, the High Court in Kitale slapped a 25-year jail term on a pastor who defiled and killed a Form Four student. Pastor Charles Okere had been charged with defiling the girl and was released on bond, only for him to track down the girl, who was five months pregnant, and killed her eight years ago. Bishop Joseph Agutu, 75, is challenging a 75-year imprisonment sentence after a court in Kisumu found him guilty of defiling three girls and infecting one of them with HIV. He committed the crimes between April and July 2016 by luring the girls after promising to cater for their education. But the bishop, who operated an orphanage, claimed in his appeal papers filed in court that the sentence by Resident magistrate Pauline Mbulika in December last year was not commensurate with the crime committed. And in Makueni County, an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) pastor was sentenced to 20 years in jail by Kilungu Law Courts magistrate Charles Mayamba. The man of the cloth, Pastor David Wambua of Kyakatoni ACK church in Kilungu, was arrested in January this year after he was caught in the act. In another case, a pastor at the Kamutei Repentance Ministry in Kitui charged with defilement told the court that people in Kamutei had a grudge against him because he was "doing well in life". Pastor David Mwato, who is to serve a 20-year jail term, engaged in a sexual encounter with a girl identified by the court as EMN on two different occasions. When she told him that she was pregnant, he advised her to abort. In her judgment, Judge Lilian Mutende upheld the magistrate's decision, saying the court imposed on the pastor the minimum prescribed sentence for the offence. In Nyeri, the High Court upheld a life sentence against a pastor found guilty of defiling a neighbour's child aged eight. The child had gone to Pastor Samuel Mutegi of Arise and Shine Church's house on October 16, 2014 after her mother left for work. He gave the child Sh10 to buy her silence and had two more sexual encounters with her later on. But her mother got suspicious and on caning her, the girl revealed that the pastor was sexually abusing her. The distraught mother took her to Kiganjo Health Centre, then Nyeri County Referral Hospital. Watertight case When she confronted the pastor, he asked her to cool down so they could pray together. She then reported the matter to the police. The trial magistrate's court heard from six witnesses and slapped the pastor with a life imprisonment. On appeal, High Court Judge Ruth Sitati ruled in December 2018 that the evidence against the pastor was watertight. In another case, a woman accused of taking a girl to a pastor was set free by the High Court. Mary Kanee, who had been sentenced to serve 10 years in jail, for benefiting from child prostitution, walked to her freedom on May 7, 2018 after the High Court found there was a grudge between the pastor and the girl's family. The pastor had resigned from the church in which the girl's parents were officials and started his own, a move that greatly aggrieved them. They then reported to the police that Kanee received money from the pastor after delivering their daughter to secret hideouts where she was defiled. Judge Charles Kariuki ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case and set her free.
