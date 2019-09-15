How pharmacies are putting lives of patients in danger
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The study published in the Journal of Global Health last month (August 25) had investigated 40 human and 19 veterinary drug stores in Nairobi and recorded numerous unethical practices which put the health of Kenyans in extreme danger. “Our finding that WHO-classified highest priority critically important antibiotics were being sold over the counter and potentially without prescription in human drugs stores is of great public health concern.” These findings, the authors say, highlight the need for immediate strategies to improve prescribing practices across the pharmacists in Nairobi and elsewhere. In the same vein, the Kenya Health System Assessment (KHSA) report published in June by the Ministry of Health and USAID estimated about 90 per cent of Kenyans prefer chemists to hospitals when sick. “Interviews with stakeholders and various household surveys corroborated that the first contact of about 90 per cent of patients or consumers, when confronted with illness, was a chemist,” said the report. In an interview with our sister paper, The Nairobian, Patrick Adera, the president of the Pharmaceutical Association of Kenya agreed most patients prefer chemists to hospitals. “Unlike hospitals, pharmacies don’t have long waiting times, are convenient and do not charge consultation fees,” said Adera. But there lies the problem, says the KHSA report. “There is need to develop guidelines to ensure pharmacies work within acceptable boundaries,” suggested the study. The report also wants the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board (KPPB) to ensure safety and quality of health products and technologies are maintained. Adera regretted that the majority of Kenyans venturing into the pharmacy profession look at it as a cash cow instead of professional service delivery. Because of these loopholes and poor surveillance, the KHSA report says counterfeit medicines in Kenya, which accounted for about Sh9 billion in 2017 are on the increase with serious consequences. “Kenya has the fourth highest Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) reporting rate in Africa,” says the report. Health providers are supposed to monitor their patients for any unwanted reaction to a medical product, or ADR, and report to KPPB for onward recording with the World Health Organisation. ADR can be caused by drug misuse, substandard or counterfeits, expired medicines or prescription errors. But according to the Kenya Health Facility Assessment 2018 report released by the Ministry of Health, last month poor drug handling is also widespread in majority of hospitals. Only 22 per cent of the about 10,000 health facilities in the country are storing pharmaceuticals in good conditions. Only a third of public hospitals and 10 per cent of private facilities are storing medicines in safe conditions.
