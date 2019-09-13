One cholera case reported in Makueni, patient quarantined

One case of cholera has been reported in Makueni County with the county health department putting residents on high alert in ensuring they take safe water and maintain general good sanitation which is critical to controlling the transmission of the contagious disease.The incident has been reported at Kikoko Mission Hospital, Kaiti sub-county which involved a person who had shortly arrived home from work in Nairobi. Makueni Health Executive Officer Dr. Andrew Mulwa confirmed that the patient had samples taken to Nairobi and Makueni County Referral Hospital which tested positive. "This patient had arrived from Nairobi before developing complications, rushed to Kikoko Hospital where after examining the samples it has been confirmed he suffered from cholera," said Mulwa

He said the facility had quarantined the patient to interrupt the spread of the infections. "We have done quarantine to the patient and similarly attended to the relatives he had met when he arrived from Nairobi," he added The health boss said they had put the nearby facility, Kavata Nzau in high alert in case of any other case.

The cohort patient is still undergoing treatment at the facility.

