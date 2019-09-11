Ndindi Nyoro: Why I am a sycophant to the bone

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro (in green) sat between his lawyers Alice Wahome and Gichimu Githinji in Murang'a court . The police failed to prefer charges against the MP. [Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

A cartoon depicting Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro reading a book titled “How to be a sycophant” has been shared widely on social media platforms. While some may use the piece of art to ridicule the Jubilee MP over his fiery political expressions and inclinations; this trick may not hold much weight as he is not bothered by the tag.In an interview with a local TV station, the Kiharu legislator declared that he is an unapologetic sycophant of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. “I am a sycophant and I don’t regret that name. I am a sycophant of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto,” he said. Ndindi was responding when he was asked to explain his social media post where he had asked President Uhuru to suspend the constitution and deal with Judiciary should his re-election be annulled.

He posted the following:This happened as the country was about to go for the Presidential Election re-run in 2017, after the Supreme Court had nullified the August election based on anomalies.

While explaining what prompted him to make such controversial statement, the MP said that it is natural for a sycophant like him to be carried by emotions. The TangaTanga lawmaker said that his statements were harsh in terms of the words used, but he still stands with the context. He said that after the nullification of the presidential results, which they believed they had won; bitterness filled their hearts hence the verbal fury.

According to him, backtracking is not a vocabulary on the books of a sycophants. He said that he has always defended the Jubilee regime with all his strength. “When I believe in you like I believe in Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, and whether you come and arrest me in Kiharu, it may not change much,” he said. He once wrote an article in one of the dailies where he shockingly stated that Kenya needed a benevolent dictator, a leadership like the one of the late Muammar Gaddaffi of Libya. In the piece, he said that democracy was expensive albeit wasteful. And, that a dictator of such sort would fight corruption and make decisions on behalf of Kenyans. When asked whether he changed his mind, he said: “I still stand by those words.” The interview comes after his altercation with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda at a church function in Kiharu. He was arrested but later released without being charged.

