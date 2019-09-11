Ndindi Nyoro: Why I am a sycophant to the bone
This happened as the country was about to go for the Presidential Election re-run in 2017, after the Supreme Court had nullified the August election based on anomalies.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.While explaining what prompted him to make such controversial statement, the MP said that it is natural for a sycophant like him to be carried by emotions. The TangaTanga lawmaker said that his statements were harsh in terms of the words used, but he still stands with the context. He said that after the nullification of the presidential results, which they believed they had won; bitterness filled their hearts hence the verbal fury.
According to him, backtracking is not a vocabulary on the books of a sycophants. He said that he has always defended the Jubilee regime with all his strength. "When I believe in you like I believe in Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, and whether you come and arrest me in Kiharu, it may not change much," he said. He once wrote an article in one of the dailies where he shockingly stated that Kenya needed a benevolent dictator, a leadership like the one of the late Muammar Gaddaffi of Libya. In the piece, he said that democracy was expensive albeit wasteful. And, that a dictator of such sort would fight corruption and make decisions on behalf of Kenyans. When asked whether he changed his mind, he said: "I still stand by those words." The interview comes after his altercation with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda at a church function in Kiharu. He was arrested but later released without being charged.
