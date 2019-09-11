Two robbery suspects killed in Zimmerman, Nairobi
SEE ALSO :Three suspected thugs shot dead in botched robberyNairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said they have enhanced police patrols in the city to contain different forms of crime. In Kasarani, a policewoman was attacked and robbed of her gun and other valuables. The officer was on patrol with other colleagues when she was attacked and robbed of the pistol. A hunt on the men behind the incident is ongoing. Incidents involving police officers are on the rise in the country amid concerns on the trend.
