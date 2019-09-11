Two robbery suspects killed in Zimmerman, Nairobi

Two suspected thugs were Tuesday night shot dead in a botched robbery incident in Zimmerman area, Nairobi and crude weapons found on them. The two were part of a gang that had been attacking and robbing locals when an alarm was raised alerting police. Police say they also recovered stolen property from the slain men. This increased to five, the number of suspects killed yesterday alone. Three others had been killed in Kayole in botched robbery on a woman. The bodies were moved to the mortuary.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said they have enhanced police patrols in the city to contain different forms of crime. In Kasarani, a policewoman was attacked and robbed of her gun and other valuables. The officer was on patrol with other colleagues when she was attacked and robbed of the pistol. A hunt on the men behind the incident is ongoing. Incidents involving police officers are on the rise in the country amid concerns on the trend.

