Jubilee, ODM issue certificates to their candidates for Kibra by-election

ODM’s Imran Okoth shows off his nomination certificate for the Kibra Parliamenatry by-election. [Courtesy]

Jubilee and ODM parties have this afternoon issued their nomination certificates to candidates for the Kibra Parliamentary by-election seat.McDonald Mariga will fly Jubilee’s flag facing off ODM’s Imran Okoth. Speaking after receiving the nod from Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, a calm Mariga said, “Sasa ni kazi tu. We want to meet our fans in Kibera tuanze kazi.” At the Orange House, a similar script was unfolding.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga flanked by party officials John Mbadi, Edwin Sifuna and other members also ushered in their preferred candidate, Imran Bernard Okoth (brother to late Kibra MP Ken Okoth). The party tweeted; “It is official, Bernard Otieno Okoth (Imran) is the party’s candidate in the November 7th by-election in Kibra Constituency. He was today presented with the certificate by the NEB.” Some ODM contestants for the same seat among them Peter Orero and Benson Musungu also conceded defeat, vowing to rally their full support behind Imran.

“We shall give unequivocal support to Imran and the party,” said Musungu. Seven aspirants were yesterday cleared to contest the Kibra Parliamentary by-elections.

Among those who presented their nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are candidates fronted by Ford Kenya and Amani National Coalition. Both contestants, backed by respective party leaders and allied legislators, presented their papers and headed out to Kibra on a meet-the-people tour that could pass for early campaigns. ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi took his party’s candidate on the visit to the constituency after presenting the papers in Nairobi, with Moses Wetangula and a host of MPs escorting Khamisi Butichi. More hopefuls are expected to lodge their application showing interest by 4 pm today when the polls body will close the vetting before a timetable for campaigns is unveiled.

