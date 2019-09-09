Lebanon's Hezbollah say they downed Israeli drone
Israel had also raised the stakes by accusing Iran of stepping up efforts to provide Hezbollah with precision-guided missile production facilities. Hezbollah denied this. Hezbollah said it destroyed an Israeli armored vehicle during the exchange of fire last week, killing and wounding those inside, and it broadcast what it said was footage of two missiles hitting a moving vehicle. Israel said it had faked soldier injuries to dampen any inclination of Hezbollah to escalate hostilities. Nasrallah said their attack had marked the first such Hezbollah operation in a long time targeting Israel in positions across the border, not in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa farms. The latest tension came after Hezbollah, whose forces have fought in support of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's war, said two of its men were killed in an Israeli strike in Syria late last month. Israel said its attack in Syria thwarted an Iranian-led drone strike against it. Any new war between Israel and Hezbollah would raise the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East, where Iran has defied U.S. attempts to force it to renegotiate a 2015 nuclear deal it reached with world powers. At the same time, Israel is alarmed by Iran's growing influence in the region through militia allies such as Hezbollah in countries such as Syria.
