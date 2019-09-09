Ndindi Nyoro sneaks out after hiding at RMS offices, evading police

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro (pictured) has been holed inside Royal Media Services since 9.30pm, evading arrest. He went to RMS's Inooro TV for a show that was to end at 9pm. By midnight, he was still inside the building.

A few minutes to midnight, he is said to have sneaked out. Nyoro and Maina Kamanda (nominated) clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu, causing chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service. The Kiharu lawmaker was accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

MPs present to support him at the RMS Kilimani offices include Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Alice Wahome and Kimani Ichungwa. Murkomen said IG Hillary Mutyambai should be held liable for ersecution of politicians perceived to be supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

They said they will spend the night at RMS and in the morning accompany Nyoro to any police station he will be summoned to. The service at the Catholic church in Murang'a was disrupted after the two clashed over protocol. The two legislators traded accusations as they differed over who should invite the present leaders to address the congregation. The exchange was a replay of the supremacy battle between the Kieleweke and Tangatanga political factions. Mr Kamanda had been asked to introduce parliamentarians and other invited leaders. But Mr Nyoro, who arrived later accompanied by his supporters, insisted that politicians from Nairobi would not be allowed to preside over a function in his constituency.

Officers from Murang'a police station intervened to calm the situation that almost turned physical, as the leaders and their supporters faced off. Father John Kibuuru, who was presiding over the service, condemned the incident.

