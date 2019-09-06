Robert Mugabe dead: Former Zimbabwe leader dies aged 95

The former Zimbabwe prime minister Robert Mugabe (pictured) has died aged 95, according to multiple sources in the country. ZimLive are reporting the death of the man who led the country in two spells from 1980 to 2017. This led to an outpouring of tributes to the former prime minister and president, who was said to have passed away in a Singapore hospital after battling ill health.

The secretary for for education for the opposition MDC Zimbabwe Fadzayi Mahere tweeted: "Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe. "My response to your passing is complicated. I’m going to write a long piece. "However, for now, deepest condolences to his family."

Human Rights Watch Southern African director Dewa Mavhinga then revealed that credible family sources say the former leaders is 'no more'. Controversial Mugabe was accused of vote rigging, intimidation and embezzlement before being booted from power in 2017 after a military coup.

However the Zimbabwean leader was given the royal treatment on his state visit to the UK 25 years’ ago, including a carriage ride with the Queen and a lavish banquet. The invitation was extended despite his reported involvement in the deaths of 10,000 people during a crackdown of opposition parties. He was awarded the Honorary Knight Grand Cross in the Order of the Bath only for the honour to be withdrawn in 2008. In 2017 Mugabe was controversially granted immunity from prosecution - with cast-iron assurances that his safety would be protected in his home country as part of the deal that led to his resignation. Mugabe, then 93, told negotiators he did not want to live in exile and wanted to die in Zimbabwe.

Emmerson “The Crocodile” Mnangagwa, the former vice president sacked by Mugabe earlier that month, was then sworn in.

