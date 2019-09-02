Footballer Mariga submits nomination application for Kibra MP seat [Photos]

Former Kenya international footballer McDonald Mariga arrives at the Jubilee Headquarters for vetting.

Former Kenya international footballer McDonald Mariga has officially joined the Kibra Parliamentary race if a video that has gone viral online is anything to go by.Mariga whose name had been earlier listed in a letter that had been purported to be from the Jubilee Party is said to be among 16 aspirants who are set to be interviewed today at the Jubilee headquarters. The exercise comes in the backdrop of a reported behind-the-scenes infighting pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta's allies against Deputy President William Ruto's backers. It also emerged yesterday that the 11-member National Elections Board (NEB), chaired by Andrew Musangi were split into two camps.

McDonald Mariga's supporters converge at the Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi.

Dr Ruto’s camp reportedly favours Mariga’s candidature and had sensationally claimed that their rivals in the ruling party, led by Secretary General Raphael Tuju, had hatched a plot to field a weak candidate to help ODM’s candidate win.The Uhuru wing of the party, however, insisted that it was in charge of party affairs even as it accused Ruto’s side of pushing for Mariga’s candidature.Late last month, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had rejected a “letter” from Jubilee Party which listed football star McDonald Mariga as among the aspirants seeking the Kibra Parliamentary seat. In a brief statement, IEBC pointed out that it indeed received the letter but had since been advised to disregard its contents.

The electoral body however didn’t state who or how the letter was delivered. “The Commission received a letter on August 26 at 5pm, forwarding the names of aspirants of Jubilee Party for the Kibra by-election. However, it has come to the attention of the Commission that Jubilee Party has denied authoring the said letter and termed it as fake,” IEBC said in the statement. “Consequently, the Commission has written to the party forwarding a copy of the letter for the party’s information and further action,” the statement further read.

