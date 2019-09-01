Ruptured pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state spilled oil - NNPC chief
He said they had contained a spill and would fix the pipeline within three days. "There's no cause for alarm," he said. The pipeline is near Oil Mining Licence 34, owned by NNPC subsidiary Nigeria Petroleum Development Co. and ND Western. That licence produces an average of 17,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates and 390 million standard cubic feet per day of gas. Gas processed from the field goes into the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline, which feeds Egbin power plant, the largest in Nigeria. It is also near NPDC asset OML 65, which produces as much as 12,000 bpd of crude oil from the Abura field.
Kyari also said the incident would not impact the country's power supply.
