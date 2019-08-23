Police discover bhang farm hidden in county

Alarm as police discover bhang farm in Marakwet. [Courtesy]

Security agencies are alarmed over a thriving illicit drug trade after discovering a marijuana farm in Marakwet yesterday.Police discovered the banned plant growing in a farm near a grazing field in Kibiriem location, Marakwet East Constituency of Elgeyo Marakwet County. Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander John Mwinzi said the marijuana was planted in a quarter of an acre. Mr Mwinzi said the police were acting on a tip-off by residents. He said the marijuana plants were uprooted by a team of officers assisted by the residents.

The commander said the uprooted bhang, whose quantity and street value is yet to be ascertained, was moved to Tot Police Station. “We have a list of suspects and our officers are already pursuing them. The owner of the farm is known by residents, though he is still at large,” Mwinzi said. He noted that the suspects could be behind a bhang-peddling ring that has been selling the banned substance to youth, including boda boda riders. He said chiefs and their assistants have been asked to look for information on suspicious plants being grown that could turn out to be illicit drugs. “We have asked all chiefs and nyumba kumi leaders to help us in the crackdown against drugs. We have had meetings on this issue and we have been clear that those who will not help the police to rein in drug peddlers will be dismissed,” said Mwinzi.

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen said the drug menace has been powering criminal activities in Kerio Valley.

