Christian Turner appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan

Dr Christian Turner. [Photo: Courtesy]

Former British High Commissioner to Kenya Dr Christian Turner has been appointed the new British High Commissioner to Pakistan.Through a statement to news outlets, the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced the appointment of Dr Christian Turner as British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in succession to Mr Thomas Drew CMG. Dr Christian Turner CMG was succeeded as British High Commissioner to Kenya by Nic Hailey in December 2015

