BBI a waste of taxpayers money, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing residents at Karumo Technical Training Institute on August 17, 2019 [Olivia Murithi, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto and MPs allied to him faulted the Building Bridges Initiative saying it is a waste of public funds.In several rallies in Meru on Saturday, Dr Ruto said amending the Constitution would be a waste of time. He said responsible leaders should focus on development initiatives to transform livelihoods of Kenyans instead of politicking. “They are disturbing us with these politics calling for changes to the Constitution. Let us desist from such politics and focus on development,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Ruto: Central does not owe me a political debt

The DP spoke at Mikinduri EAPC Church in Tigania East during a fundraiser and at Karumo Technical Institute in Tigania West at the wedding of politician Jim Muchui. Later, Ruto attended the thanksgiving ceremony for Igembe South MP John Mwirigi at Riaki Primary School. Those who accompanied Ruto were Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, MPs Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East) and his Njoro counterpart Charity Kathambi. Also present were Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central), Halima Mucheke, Kathuri Murungi and Mugambi Rindikiri. Kathambi said opposition leader Raila Odinga was plotting to get into power by changing the Constitution. “We will not agree to be burdened by a new constitution. We are focused and fully behind DP Ruto,” said Kathambi. Kabebea said the BBI recommendations would be a burden to taxpayers.

SEE ALSO :I run the government when Uhuru is away, Ruto tells critics

Rindikiri said: “We know the Opposition leader is meeting with relatives of rich families who have been in the leadership of this county. We want him and his associates to know that the next President will be decided by Kenyans,” he said. Kathuri said the county's leadership was in agreement to support Ruto on his race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Meanwhile, Ruto asked leaders who are worried with his Tanga Tanga moves to keep off and focus on their roles. “I am the DP of this country and l am working since I took an oath to help President Kenyatta,” Ruto said.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.