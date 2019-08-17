Sudi: Wambugu is a disgrace to Nyeri Town voters

Nyeri Town MP Ngujiri Wambugu. [Standard]

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has described his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngujiri Wambugu as a ‘less woman’ after he stormed Inua Mama leaders' rally in his constituency.Sudi slammed Ngunjiri for his action adding that he had realised a long time ago that he was 'less of a woman' that is why he does not respond to whatever he (Wambugu) says. “As I said earlier on, Ngunjiri Wambugu is less of a woman. He provoked me the other time and I told him that Women MPs were entitled to respond to him. He is a disgrace to Nyeri Town.” Sudi posted on his Facebook page. Kandara MP Alice Wahome also hit out at Wambugu saying he is petty and out to intimidate women leaders in the Central region.

SEE ALSO :Kiunjuri, Ngunjiri face off at event - Video

“He tried to intimidate us but we gave him a rude welcome,” she said. Inua Mama women leaders were hosted by Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami in Nyeri Town Constituency when a group of youths disrupted the function. The meeting turned chaotic when a section of the women engaged in a shouting match with the youth whom they accused of attempting to disrupt the meeting. Mukami said she supported President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto while the youth shouted they support Uhuru only. Angered by the response, the women turned on the youth, and people fled in panic.

SEE ALSO :Mt Kenya leaders seek forum to chart their political destiny

The police then arrested several people and calm was briefly restored. Among the leaders present were county MPs Wangui Ngirich (Kirinyaga) Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet) Gladys Boss-Shollei (Uasin Gishu) Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka/Nithi), Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta) and Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) The Nyeri Town legislator then arrived at the venue with some of his supporters, leading to a standoff between him and the women leaders. Wambugu has maintained that Nyeri Town will not host leaders undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta and campaigning for 2022. He apologised for the chaotic scenes witnessed in Nyeri town but was categorical that he will not allow such meetings in his backyard.

SEE ALSO :MP alleges plot to impeach Uhuru

"Am sorry. But #2022 siasa in Nyeri Constituency at this time is a No," wrote Wambugu, after forcefully storming the rally that was later called off. Inua Mama is a faction within the ruling Jubilee party drumming up support for DP Ruto. Early last month, Wambugu supporters disrupted a function presided over by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri claiming it was a Tanga Tanga meeting.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.