My Deputy will be a woman, Sonko tells man applying for DG job

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has rejected a Nairobi voter's application seeking to be his deputy.Philip Sogot Chepsat yesterday put an advertisement in a local daily, seeking to be Nairobi City County deputy governor. "I Philip Sogoti Chepsat, a voter and a resident of Nairobi, request Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi, to appoint me as his deputy. I am a university graduate with over 15 years' experience in public service," read part of the advert. But in rejecting Mr Chepsat's application, Sonko said there was a pending legislation in Parliament on nomination and appointment of deputy governor and that the applicant (Chepsat) was not a woman. Sonko said he had promised city voters that he would nominate a woman to be his deputy. Polycarp Igathe resigned as deputy governor after a fallout with Sonko last year. According to Chepsat, he had already tried reaching out to the governor, but was not sure if his request had reached him, thus resulting in putting up an advert. "Hon Sonko, I have reached out to you openly because I am not sure if my earlier communication did reach you. I also know that you cherish openness and transparency," he wrote. Sonko, however, urged him to be on the lookout for vacancies at City Hall, saying he will soon be sending home several non-performing executives. “He (Chepsat) has every right and is entitled to apply for the job and we shall add his name to the list. However, I had already committed that my deputy will be a woman and that remains so,” he told The Standard. Although the Supreme Court gave an advisory providing the process of replacing a deputy governor, Sonko who has been without one since January 2018 Igathe resigned, the governor says he is awaiting legislation.

