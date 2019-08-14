Sect leaders: Drop science and our children will return to school

Cheptuyet Primary School in Muhoroni, Kisumu County. A sect in Tharaka Nithi withdrew children from schools saying they promoted immorality. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Leaders of a sect that refused to take their children to school have softened their stance saying lessons on sexuality should be scrapped.The sect, known as Kabonokia, has been at a row with education and security leaders in Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties. Its leader Gitonga M'Mpunguru said they will not allow their children to be taught the subjects as they were leading them to temptations of engaging in sex. "There is no way we will allow our daughters to be taught these subjects since they will take them away from the word of God," Gitonga said. He added that he was not against education and that he was once a school chairman. "I will ask all the parents whose children have dropped out of school to take them back, though I won't force them. Our conditions must, however, be met before we do this." He implored teachers not impose beliefs that go against the faith of the students. We are not afraid of being arrested as long as we are following God's law. We will even get time to preach to the prisoners and even police officers and baptise those who will repent while serving our sentences if it will come to that," Gitonga said. Last week chiefs in Tharaka North, Tharaka Nithi County were given 21 days to trace about 300 pupils who had dropped out of school following the influence of the sect. Some of the drop outs included candidates expected to sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams later this year.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.