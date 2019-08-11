Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters

Anti-extradition bill protesters set up a roadblock near Sham Shui Po Police Station in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the working class district of Sham Shui Po on Sunday, as yet another day of protest marches turned into a confrontation between police and activists.Ten straight weekends of increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

