Pakistan cuts last remaining transport link to India over Kashmir dispute
SEE ALSO :Train crash in Pakistan kills 11, injures dozens“The operation will remain suspended till further decision,” he said. Delhi Transport Corporation, that runs the service in the other direction, did not respond to requests for comment. The service, known as the “friendship bus”, has long been seen as a symbolic link between the two countries. Launched in 1999, it has run almost continuously since, including throughout the last crisis between the two countries in February. Travelers wanting to cross the border can still do so on foot at the sole remaining open border post at Wagah, a process that often takes several hours due to stringent security checks by both sides. Fewer than 200 people a day now cross the border in the two directions, Indian and Pakistani officials at Wagah told Reuters. One official said it was unlikely the border would be closed despite the deterioration in relationships between the rivals.
SEE ALSO :Female suicide bomber kills eight in northwest PakistanWith no direct flights, the only other alternatives are costly and lengthy indirect routes, often via the Middle East.
