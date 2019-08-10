Huge power outage creates travel mayhem in Britain
But the power outage led to many delays and cancellations of trains on Britain's national rail network. National Rail said the disruptions would continue on Friday and into Saturday morning "due to trains and traincrew in the wrong locations." It also affected road travel, with traffic lights not working on London streets. Air traffic was disrupted at the airport in Newcastle. According to power utilities around the country, nearly one million people had to grapple with the blackout, including 300,000 in London and southeast England and 500,000 in the Midlands, southwest England and Wales. Some 110,000 were affected in Yorkshire and northeast England. The British energy regulator Ofhem has called for the National Grid to provide an urgent and detailed report on the incident.
