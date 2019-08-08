Bride cancels wedding in savage email after guests refuse to pay Sh100,000
In a Facebook post shared to Mumsnet, details of Susan's demands emerge, and, to put it mildly, it's all a bit too much. "Dear friends," it begins, "it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for canceling only four days beforehand.
"Unfortunately, [fiancé] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings." The issue was a cash flow problem, with guests refusing to stump up hundreds of pounds to bankroll her "exclusive" day. She continues: "I specifically, I mean asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding?
This is the best thing I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/tLQ4HEmpYA— I write for ClickHole (@grumpstorm) August 25, 2018
"We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around Sh154,500 ($1,500). "My maid of honour pledged Sh500,00 ($5,000) along with her planning services. We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex's family offered to contribute Sh300,000 ($3,000)." Frankly, we're amazed anybody person coughed up, never mind eight. "So our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's once and a lifetime party [sic]. "After sending out the invitations, only eight guests RSVP'd with their check of Sh154,500 ($1,500).
When her fiance suggested a cheap and cheerful wedding in Vegas, she apparently "laughed in his face". To add to her woes, her maid of honour then retracted her offer as did her in-laws. Eventually, even her fiancé decided enough was enough, and, as she discovered, called her names. The epic, expletive-ridden rant was then topped off by her telling everyone she was spending October and November "backpacking in South America", so that's all good then. A woman claiming to be Susan's cousin confirms she's a real person and added she was grateful she only "sees her once a year."
SEE ALSO :Waititu, wife Susan deny graft charges in Sh588m tender scam
