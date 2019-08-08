Bride cancels wedding in savage email after guests refuse to pay Sh100,000

Having to tell your nearest and dearest that your wedding is canceled is an incredibly painful task.Who wouldn't feel for the person who has to go through that? Unless that person is Susan from Canada, whose email to her friends and family has left people open-mouthed with shock. The reason Susan has had to cancel her wedding is that her guests refused to pay Sh113,080 (£900) each.

In a Facebook post shared to Mumsnet, details of Susan's demands emerge, and, to put it mildly, it's all a bit too much. "Dear friends," it begins, "it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for canceling only four days beforehand."Unfortunately, [fiancé] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings." The issue was a cash flow problem, with guests refusing to stump up hundreds of pounds to bankroll her "exclusive" day. She continues: "I specifically, I mean asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding?

"We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around Sh154,500 ($1,500). "My maid of honour pledged Sh500,00 ($5,000) along with her planning services. We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex's family offered to contribute Sh300,000 ($3,000)." Frankly, we're amazed anybody person coughed up, never mind eight. "So our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's once and a lifetime party [sic]. "After sending out the invitations, only eight guests RSVP'd with their check of Sh154,500 ($1,500).

When her fiance suggested a cheap and cheerful wedding in Vegas, she apparently "laughed in his face". To add to her woes, her maid of honour then retracted her offer as did her in-laws. Eventually, even her fiancé decided enough was enough, and, as she discovered, called her names. The epic, expletive-ridden rant was then topped off by her telling everyone she was spending October and November "backpacking in South America", so that's all good then. A woman claiming to be Susan's cousin confirms she's a real person and added she was grateful she only "sees her once a year."

