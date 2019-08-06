Teenager charged with attempted murder after boy thrown from London gallery

The view from a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London, Britain.

British police charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder after a 6-year-old boy was thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London.The 17-year-old male was arrested on Sunday shortly after the 6-year-old boy was found on a fifth floor roof after reportedly being thrown from the viewing platform. His mother was heard by witnesses screaming “Where’s my son, where’s my son?”. “The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers,” police said.

