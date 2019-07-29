Termites ate my certificate-Nigerian Chief Justice

Nigerian Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed. [Courtesy]

The Nigerian Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad puzzled Nigerians and social media users with an affidavit he swore that termites destroyed his primary school certificate in his home in 1998.According to Nigerian website Vanguard, the CJN swore in an affidavit during his vetting by the Senate that he could not salvage anything out of his destroyed documents and the information he provided was nothing but the truth. Recently, a screenshot of his affidavit has been circulated online with various social media users reacting to the incident. The affidavit partly reads: “…That on the 15th of March 1998, termites had, in my village Doguwa/Giade, destroyed, publications and other documents, including my First School Leaving Certificate which was issued to me by then Katagum/Jama a, ’re Local Education Authority. That no portion of the certificatewas salvaged.” In the affidavit dated February 13, 2002, file in Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, the CJN revealed that he started Junior and Senior primary school studies in 1961 d in 1968. On Wednesday last week, CJN Muhammad was sworn in to officially take the reins of the office as country’s 18th chief justice. The oath which was administered by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja came after another one in February 15, 2015; when Muhammad took the position on acting capacity. He was vetted and cleared by the Senate. His predecessor Walter Onnoghen was retired early this

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.