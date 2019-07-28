Sudan generals, protest leaders, meet rebel chiefs in South Sudan
SEE ALSO :Sudan rivals agree to new talks as protest strike endsThe umbrella protest movement on July 17 signed the power-sharing accord with Sudan's generals, which provides for a transitional civilian administration following the ouster of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir. 'Restore peace in Sudan' Daglo was accompanied by two other generals and two senior officials of the Sudanese protest movement, military council and protest movement sources told AFP. After the meeting, rebel leader Agar spoke of "opening the humanitarian corridors to the areas that are affected by war", adding that the meeting had been a "preliminary discussion that is leading to concrete decisions in future... We have actually reached some understanding". Military council spokesman General Shamseddine Kabbashi added: "We had an understanding on the release of all political detainees and prisoners of war by all the parties that might have been detained by either party."
SEE ALSO :Shops reopen as Sudan generals, protesters agree to talkThe rebel groups spent years fighting government forces in the Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions of Sudan. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the three conflicts and millions displaced, with hundreds of thousands still living in sprawling camps. The protest leaders and generals are still to sign a "Constitutional Declaration" dealing with outstanding issues -- including justice for demonstrators killed during months of protests. The rebel groups had demanded that the document call on the new government to make peace negotiations a top priority. Once a peace deal is finalised, sources said the rebel groups want their representatives to be part of the transitional government.
SEE ALSO :US joins effort to salvage Sudan deal
