Presidential seal doctored at Donald Trump rally
SEE ALSO :Biden hits out on Trump over trade policies, ChinaIn addition, the shield on the bird’s chest has hammer-and-sickle symbols on it. There were suspicions at the White House that the organizers had found the doctored image online and mistakenly used it. “We never saw the seal in question before it appeared in the video,” said a White House official. “The White House had no knowledge of it.” Officials referred questions to Turning Point USA, which could not immediately be reached for comment. The political non-profit group was founded to organize conservative students on college campuses by Charlie Kirk, an outspoken supporter of Trump. It maintains a controversial Professor Watchlist of college professors it deems too liberal.
SEE ALSO :Trump, Kim one year on: A 'beautiful letter', stalled diplomacyAs a political non-profit, the group may raise and spend unlimited sums of money and engage in educational efforts around politics, but it is prohibited from using its resources to campaign for a candidate for elected office.
