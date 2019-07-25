At least five killed as three blasts rock Kabul: official
SEE ALSO :Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Kabul: AFPRahimi said two other blasts had occurred, including a car bomb, also in eastern Kabul. No details were immediately available on the other two blasts, and no group immediately claimed responsibility. The US is negotiating for a deal that would see foreign forces pull out of the country in return for various Taliban security guarantees, including a pledge that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for terror groups. Some observers say the insurgents are increasing attacks to gain greater leverage in the talks.
