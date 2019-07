British junior foreign minister Alan Duncan resigns

British junior foreign minister Alan Duncan has resigned, The Times political editor said.“Alan Duncan has quit,” Steven Swinford said. “He handed in his resignation letter this morning.” Duncan, regarded as a pro-EU supporter, had accused Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as prime minister this week, of throwing Britain’s Washington ambassador under a bus for failing to support the envoy after his remarks about U.S. Donald Trump’s administration were leaked.

