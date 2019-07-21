ODM leaders dismiss Aukot's 'Punguza Mizigo' proposals

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Opiyo Wandayi addressing the media at Parliament on Wednesday on October 24, 2018 on the audit queries of IEBC. He and other Nyanza leaders have rubbished the referendum push by Thirdway Alliance Kenya party leader Ekuru Aukot. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have dismissed Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot's 'Punguza Mizigo’ initiative pushing for a constitutional amendment.The leaders, comprising Siaya Senator James Orengo,Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Alego-Usonga MP Samwuel Atandi said that Aukot's proposals were opportunistic and retrogressive. The leaders said that the Thirdway Alliance Party must be patient and wait for the report by the Building Bridges Initiative that has all issues of the people and is to give way forward on the changes of law. "We are waiting for the BBI report that has all the issues of the people. The questions in Aukot's proposals have not undergone stakeholders’ consultations. Let us wait for October when we will have the BBI report and thereafter a referendum that will decide on the fate of Kenyans," said Senator Orengo.

MP Wandayi said Aukot's proposals must wait for the BBI report so that the country can go for one referendum. He argued that the country did not have a luxury of resources to undertake multiple referenda. "Kenyans must be patient to wait for the BBI report to give us a way forward on the changes of the law. Aukot should wait for BBI report so that we can go for one referendum that has the blessing of the people," noted Wandayi. He accused Aukot of glossing over issues in his proposals yet Kenyans had stated two main issues that they intended the report to take care of. "We have two main issues proposed by the people; corruption and winner take it all in the Executive after every general election which Aukot's report is not taking care of," he added.

Wandayi said he supports changes in the law but not piecemeal amendments to the constitution which he alleged were proposed by Aukot. "When ODM party leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta United, one of the things they agreed on was that BBI would look into areas where Kenyans wanted changes. Our people are crying that the laws passed in 2010 have matured for changes and that is why we must wait for the BBI report that will give us a good report,

