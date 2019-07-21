ODM leaders dismiss Aukot's 'Punguza Mizigo' proposals
SEE ALSO :Leaders divided over call to endorse RailaMP Wandayi said Aukot's proposals must wait for the BBI report so that the country can go for one referendum. He argued that the country did not have a luxury of resources to undertake multiple referenda. "Kenyans must be patient to wait for the BBI report to give us a way forward on the changes of the law. Aukot should wait for BBI report so that we can go for one referendum that has the blessing of the people," noted Wandayi. He accused Aukot of glossing over issues in his proposals yet Kenyans had stated two main issues that they intended the report to take care of. "We have two main issues proposed by the people; corruption and winner take it all in the Executive after every general election which Aukot's report is not taking care of," he added.
SEE ALSO :Nasa principals battle Raila party for share of Sh4.1bWandayi said he supports changes in the law but not piecemeal amendments to the constitution which he alleged were proposed by Aukot. "When ODM party leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta United, one of the things they agreed on was that BBI would look into areas where Kenyans wanted changes. Our people are crying that the laws passed in 2010 have matured for changes and that is why we must wait for the BBI report that will give us a good report,
