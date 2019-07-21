Atwoli: There will be no room for ‘begging politicians’ in 2022 polls
SEE ALSO :Reshuffle Cabinet, Cotu boss tells UhuruHe said they will soon meet with opinion shapers from the Luhya community to come up with the list and warned leaders backing Ruto that they risk being overlooked. According to Atwoli, the list will save the community from the embarrassment and ridicule they have been subjected to by the current leaders who he said have been bought by handouts. “It is disrespectful for our people to vote for beggars who wake up every morning to go look for handouts at other politicians' homes. These are the people who do not mean well for the community,” Atwoli said. Adding "We don’t want to be ridiculed as the people who elect handout-seekers as leaders. We must unite if we want other people to take us seriously.” Other leaders present at the burial called for unity among political leaders ahead of the 2022 General Election. “If we go separate ways, we will never go far. We have to unite as a people and talk with one voice,” said Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula. In a similar attack last month, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi also hit out at Western politicians for allowing themselves to be used as political ‘cows’. Mudavadi said the region had become a political hotbed where everyone who wanted to become someone big in the country frequented with cheap lies and handouts to buy leaders. “Those you have seen make several visits here have no genuine political partnerships but just coming here for cheap political acquisitions,” Mudavadi said.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.