Oguna dismisses report on rising cases of malnutrition among children in Baringo
SEE ALSO :Uasin Gishu MCAs query plans to buy bank houseThe Baringo south medical officer Roseline Leiro said the children were examined and found to be malnourished. The children’s mother too said; “We do not have enough food to feed them and so the stagnated growth” At the meeting, Oguna insisted that the media should shift their focus from just doing a story for the sake of selling out. “Let’s not focus on selling our newspapers,” he said. The procurement and supply chain management officer; Simeone Kiprop said they had not received the food supply in the months of May and June and it is on July, last Monday when the county had received their fourth confinement which again is yet to be distributed.
SEE ALSO :We’re alert on Ebola outbreak, says GovernmentIt targets the whole population of Baringo County including Primary and day Secondary schools, sick people, orphans, children, people with disability and IDPs. Kiprop also confirmed that the available food; 600 bags of maize, 300 bags of beans, 100 bags of rice, and 40 cartons of cooking oil is not enough to fully satisfy the whole county. He stated that an estimate of 1000 bags of maize, 500 bags of beans and 400 bags of rice would probably be enough, again not for more than two or three days. The report by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) reveals that 19.8% of children under the age of five, as of June 2019 are at risk of malnutrition.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.