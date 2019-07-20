Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed on stage in China

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam speaks during a news conference to promote his movie "Nightfall" in Seoul September 12, 2012. [Reuters]

An unknown assailant stabbed Hong Kong actor Simon Yam on Saturday during a promotional event in mainland China but Yam’s injuries were not life-threatening, Chinese state media reported.A video was posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo service showing a man in a dark vest rushing up to the stage and attacking Yam with a knife in the city of Zhongshan in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. The China Youth Daily newspaper said on its website that the 64-year old Yam had been taken to hospital for treatment but the injuries to his hands and abdomen were not life-threatening. Citing a police statement, it said the attacker had not yet been identified, but that Yam appeared to have been a victim of mistaken identity.

SEE ALSO :Family exhumes bodies for Sh24b dam project

Yam won critical acclaim for his role in the Hong Kong crime film Contact in 1992 and made his Hollywood debut in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life in 2003. He is also a film producer.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.