467 tablets missing in West Pokot schools
SEE ALSO :MPs come face to face with free laptops challengesNorth Pokot Sub-county lost the most devices at 196, followed by West Pokot (106), Kipkomo (88), Pokot Central (74) and South Pokot at three devices. Onyiego said his office was working closely with the office of the county director of Teachers’ Service Commission to ensure that all head teachers affected accounted for the lost gadgets. "Teachers responsible will face disciplinary action and pay for the lost tablets and generator,” he said. He added that his department has put measures to ensure transferred school heads handed over properly. "It has come to our attention that during transfers, no proper documentation of all school assets is done. We have instructed head teachers to ensure that they give us a quarterly report on the same". He observed that most of the schools have not even reported the lost items to the police, adding that affected headmasters have been given seven days to account for them. "It has come to our realization that most of the teachers have not even made an effort to report for the lost items and we have given them seven days to account for them.” said the director. Okello called on schools to work closely with the security officers in ensuring that the safety of the devices.
