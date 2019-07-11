Strip club charity event at Trump golf course canceled
SEE ALSO :Border row pitches Mexican president into deep water with TrumpThe event was to kick off with "meet your caddy girl" on Friday, followed by the tournament and a "gala show" on Saturday, the announcement said. The Trump Organization and the Miami Allstars Foundation -- the basketball-related non-profit that was to benefit from the event -- also announced the cancelation, according to the Washington Post. The Post reported Wednesday that Carlos Alamilla, the director of Miami Allstars, had paid little attention to the planned event and not seen the advertisements until the newspaper called him. After that, he called the club and said: "We're not participating, and I think you should cancel the event," the Post said. The Trump Organization said in a statement carried by US media that since "the charity has removed its affiliation, the event will no longer be taking place at our property and all amounts paid will be refunded."
SEE ALSO :Chinese woman arrested by Secret Service at Trump's Mar-a-Lago"Our intention was to raise money for a deserving local charity. Trump Doral, the hotel, has no association with our company outside of simply allowing us to rent the golf course," Shadow Cabaret said.
