TIFA survey finds: President Uhuru generally most covered but Ruto tops the political slot

President Uhuru and his Deputy Ruto at a past function. (File Photo)

A report by Tifa showing the topmost covered personalities in General news and specific categories. Photo: TIFA.

President Uhuru was the most mentioned personality in the news with 20 per cent coverage,According to a survey released today by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA). DP Ruto, who has been bashed for early campaigns, eclipsed the Former Premier Raila Odinga by ranking second with 13 per cent. Raila, who has been dominating mentions for many years, became a distant third with 8 per cent on the coverage of news.

Going to specifics, Deputy President William Ruto is the most covered personality on national politics. According to the report, DP Ruto has the highest political coverage at 27.88 per cent followed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at 20.76 per cent and Raila Odinga at 18.04 per cent. The coverage see-sawed around the handshake and 2022 politics.Despite heavy criticism of manifestations of corruption in political, religious and social gatherings, coverage of the vice on the local media was jointly ranked second with education at 5 per cent.

Findings by TIFA showing Crime is the most reported theme by local media. Photo: TIFA.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji was the third most mentioned personality in the coverage of corruption with 7.08 per cent mostly because of anti-graft prosecutions. The report further indicated that Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was the most covered governor under the corruption category. Nairobi’s Mike Sonko is the most covered governor under general news at 28 per cent. Others are Ferdinand Waititu 14 per cent, Okoth Obado 11 per cent, Hassan Joho 10 per cent, Anne Waiguru eight per cent, Wycliffe Oparanya and Alfred Mutua seven per cent, Kiraitu Murungi and Kivutha Kibwana four per cent.

Crime was the most reported category by the local media at 11 per cent. The macabre killings of Sharon Otieno, Monica Kimani, Ivy Wangeci, the death of Caroline Mwatha alongside the DusitD2 terror attack among others received the bulk of the coverage. Owing to his role in fighting lawbreakers as Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Interior and coordination, CS Matiangi was the most covered personality under crime. The horrifying death of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno earned Migori County Governor Okoth Obado an 8.36 per cent of the mentions at the category. He was the highest covered governor on crime. The murder of the death of human rights activist Caroline Mwatha received a significant coverage of 7.91 per cent, earning the fourth most mentions on the crime category.

The research was conducted by TIFA, A research company, in conjunction with Reelforge, which deals with building brands, media monitoring and media measurement. The findings were based on data collected from alexa.com, 2019, Communications Authority, Google trends, Hootsuite, Jumuia, Marketing Society of Kenya, Reelforge Media Monitoring, TIFA Research Audience Research

