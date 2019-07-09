UK Court orders immigration officers to bring back deported Ugandan lesbian found in bed with a man

A UK high court has ordered The Home Office to return a lesbian who was wrongly deported back to Uganda. The Ugandan lesbian asylum seeker, referred to in court documents as “PN”, was kicked out of the UK because she was caught pants down in bed with a man- a fact that was then considered to constitute a failure to prove that she was a lesbian. The 26-year-old, who first came to the UK in 2010 aged 17, over stayed her visa because she said she was fearful her uncle would kill her if she returned to Uganda.

Homosexuality is already illegal in Uganda, with those charged facing up to seven years imprisonment. PN was being looked into from the point of view of violations of UK visa and was arrested after her visa expired. The high court noted that the immigration investigators told them that when they raided PN's flat they found her in bed with a man. In his judgment, Mr Justice Lewis recorded that the woman’s response to questioning over her relationship with the man was that they had not had sex but that she was considering getting pregnant. The judge noted that PN told immigration officials that her relationship with the man was because she wanted a child. According to The Times , the judge ruled that the woman had been denied the chance to present evidence to show that she was in a lesbian relationship in Uganda. The Home Office had relied on information from immigration investigators that the woman had lied about her sexual orientation before deporting her. Much of the Home Office case relied on evidence gained during a raid of PN’s London flat, during which investigators forced open her bedroom door to find the Ugandan woman in bed with a man. He further said PN was entitled to claim financial damages from the government because she was unlawfully detained and deported. He then ordered the Home Secretary to use his resources to facilitate the return of PN to the UK.

