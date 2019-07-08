Five crew members from Azam Media Group among seven killed in Tanzanian road accident

Azam Media Group took to social media to pay tribute to those killed in the crash

Seven people among them five crew members from Azam Media Group were on Monday killed in a tragic road accident at Shelui in Singida, Tanzania.The five were from covering an event officiated by Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Following the sad news, President John Pombe Magufuli sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of the deceased. According to a press statement from Tanzania's Director of Presidential Communication Gerson Msigwa, Magufuli said he was greatly saddened by the death of the crew members. "The President of the Republic of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli sends his condolences to the chairman of Said Salim Company following the death of five Azam Media employees who were involved in a road accident on July 8 2019." read part of the statement.The accident occurred at 2.30am at Kizonzo, between Igunga (Tabora) and Shelui (Singida). The Azam Media employees were headed to Mwanza in a Coaster, a type of bus, when their vehicle collided head-on with a lorry headed to Dar es Salaam.They injured were rushed to hospital.

