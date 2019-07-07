Tax alcohol, tobacco, to tackle cancer: African Union first ladies
SEE ALSO :African leaders to launch 'historic' free trade dealCancer specialist Alain Toledano of the Rafael Institute in Paris welcomed the initiative. "Africa is rightly concerned most of all with contagious diseases," said Toledano, who is also president of the Franco-African Cancerology Association. But he added the major issue they had forgotten was cancer. "Nineteen million people will die in a year from cancer, 70 percent of them in the poorest countries," he said. "So there will be millions of deaths in Africa. "If we want to succeed in our objective of raising life expectancy from 60 to 75 by 2063, we have to fight cancer," he added It is important to invest not just in treatment but in testing to catch the disease early, he said -- adding that investment in this area would pay off. "Healthier populations are people who work more, who consume more and who cost less," he argued.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.