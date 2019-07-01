Survey: Kenya on the wrong lane

Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho while releasing poll findings at the firm’s offices yesterday. [Peter Oloo, Standard]

At least 48 per cent of Kenyans feel that the country is not headed in the right direction both economically and politically, a new opinion poll has revealed.According to the poll released yesterday by Infotrak Kenya, only 34 per cent feel the country is headed in the right direction. An increase in the cost of living has been cited as a major reason Kenyans feel the country is not doing well. The poll also found that 58 per cent of respondents are not satisfied with the Budget Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich presented three weeks ago

SEE ALSO :Why more Kenyans have grown poorer since 2016

Only 17 per cent of those who participated in the poll said they were satisfied. At least 1,048 Kenyans participated in the survey that was undertaken between June 23 and 27 through phone calls. While presenting the findings, Infotrak Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho said failure to reduce taxes on essential commodities like maize, milk and fuel had led to the dissatisfaction with the Budget. The taxes have contributed to an increase in the cost of living. Fifteen per cent of Kenyans felt the budget does not favour them at all. They cited the revised boda boda insurance tax and other taxes on cigarettes, wines and spirits as being burdensome.

SEE ALSO :Long dry spell to raise cost of living

“For the boda boda insurance, it means that the cost will be passed on to the passengers which means they will pay more for transport,” said Ms Ambitho.Of those interviewed, 55 per cent blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for why the country is headed "on the wrong side". Only 26 per cent felt the President is doing the right thing to save the situation. Residents of western Kenya - 57 per cent - topped the poll when it came to those feeling that the country was doing badly.

SEE ALSO :Cost of kerosene, charcoal hits families as use of cooking gas grows

North Eastern had the leading numbers among those who felt the country is heading in the right direction with 47 per cent. Fourteen per cent of Kenyans could not tell if the country was doing badly or better. Among those who felt the country was headed in the right direction, peace was the main reason they harboured that sentiment. Other reasons were the economy and infrastructure Among those who felt the country is heading in the wrong direction, 55 per cent cited the high cost of living as the major issue. This was followed closely by corruption at 33 per cent while the high rate of unemployment came third at 18 per cent. Curiously, these were the same top two issues that Kenyans raised in a similar survey that Infotrak Kenya carried in the country in August and December last year.

SEE ALSO :Cost of living rises as poor rains hit Kenyans

According to the poll firm's CEO, it is time the country's top leadership "took a minute to reflect". “I do not know what message that sends to the Government, but we cannot have the same issues raised all the time. Things need to change,” said Ambitho.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman