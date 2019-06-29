Women who have accused Trump of inappropriate conduct

E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the latest of more than a dozen women to publicly accuse President Donald Trump (pictured) of sexual misconduct in the years before he entered politics. He and the White House deny the women's accusations, which include the following: - In a video posted on The Washington Post website in October 2016, Kristin Anderson accused Trump of putting his hand up her skirt in a crowded New York nightclub in the early 1990s in an unwanted advance and touching her vagina through her underwear.

- Cathy Heller said that in 1997 Trump tried to kiss her during a Mother's Day brunch at Mar-a-Lago. When she was introduced to Trump, "He took my hand, and grabbed me, and went for the lips," she told The Guardian newspaper in October 2016. She said she turned her head and Trump kissed her on the side of the mouth.

- Lisa Boyne said in a short film titled, "16 Women and Donald Trump" that Trump took her to a New York dinner party he hosted in the early 1990s where he instructed women to model above a table, looking under their dresses and making "comments of what he saw." - Rachel Crooks, formerly a receptionist at a real estate firm in Trump Tower, told The New York Times in an October 2016 report that Trump "kissed me directly on the mouth" in 2005 at Trump Tower in Manhattan when she was 22. She was among three women in late 2017 who called for a congressional probe of Trump's behavior over the accusations. - Jessica Drake, an adult film actress, told a Los Angeles news conference in October 2016 that Trump pressured her to have sex years earlier when they met at a golf tournament. Trump's campaign said the accusations were false. - Jill Harth, a former Trump beauty pageant business associate, filed a $125 million lawsuit in 1997 against Trump alleging that on Jan. 24, 1993, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, Trump "forcibly removed plaintiff to a bedroom, whereupon defendant subjected plaintiff to defendant's unwanted sexual advances." A Trump spokesperson was quoted by The New York Times in October 2016 as saying Trump denied Harth's statements. The lawsuit was dropped in May 1997.

- Samantha Holvey, the 2006 Miss North Carolina and a former contestant in the Miss USA pageant, told NBC in 2017 that Trump entered the pageant dressing room in 2006 while contestants were naked and in bathrobes. She earlier told CNN in a 2016 report that Trump was "eyeing us from head to toe like we were meat, we were sexual objects." She also urged a congressional probe.

- Ninni Laaksonen, a former Miss Finland, accused Trump of groping her in 2006 when she was representing her country in the Miss Universe beauty contest. Laaksonen told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper in October 2016 that he had grabbed her behind before she appeared on a television show in New York with other contestants.

- Jessica Leeds recounted in a video interview posted on the New York Times website in October 2016 that Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt on a flight to New York in or around 1980 when she was a 38-year-old businesswoman. She called for a congressional probe of Trump's behavior in December 2017.

- In October 2016 Mindy McGillivray told the Palm Beach Post that she was a 23-year-old photographer's assistant at a Jan. 24, 2003, event at Mar-a-Lago when Trump grabbed her buttocks.

- Natasha Stoynoff, a reporter, wrote a first-person account that described Trump forcibly kissing her without her consent in December 2005 at Mar-a-Lago while she was working on an article about him and his third wife Melania for People magazine in October 2016.

- Temple Taggart, a former Miss Utah, told an October 2016 news conference that Trump twice kissed her on the lips while she was a contestant for the Miss USA pageant in 1997 when she was 21 years old. - At an October 2016 news conference, yoga instructor Karena Virginia said Trump approached her outside the U.S. Open tennis tournament in 1998 when she was 27 years old. She alleged that Trump commented on her legs and then touched her breast before she was able to get into a car and be driven away. - Summer Zervos, a contestant on Trump's reality show "The Apprentice" in 2006, told an October 2016 news conference that she met with Trump in 2007 to discuss a possible job when he "grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me very aggressively and placed his hand on my breast." Zervos has sued Trump, contending that his denials of her accusations amounted to false and defamatory statements and that being "branded a liar" by Trump has harmed her and her business. A New York state appeals court in March denied Trump's bid to dismiss the case. - In a 2019 New York magazine article adapted from her new memoir, Carroll, 75, accused Trump of attacking her in a Bergdorf Goodman New York department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996 and penetrating her. Two friends said she later recounted the incident, but she ultimately decided not to report it to police. Trump accused her of lying and said "she's not my type."

