National exams are ready: CS Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha at a past event.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha Thursday said that examination papers for this year’s candidates have been printed.He said all candidates have their names and personalized details in the examination papers. “The exams will cover the entire syllabus. Tell teachers to cover the syllabus instead of revisions," said Magoha when he appeared before the Tinderert MP Julius Melly chaired national education committee. Magoha was responding to a concern from the committee that many candidates had been locked out of the national exams because of a complex registration.

SEE ALSO :Magoha moves top officials, vows to shake up ministry

"We gave deadline for registration and even extended. So no candidate who registered with or without birth certificates was locked out," said Magoha. This year, a total of 1,788,731 candidates will sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). Of these, 1,088,986 will sit the KCPE while 699,745 will sit the KCSE. “As has been the case since 2016, the national examinations will never be leaked whatsoever," Magoha said. He went on: "All candidates will access the questions on the dates and time indicated on the timetables which have already been published. We will do everything within our powers to protect the sanctity of national examinations."

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.