Switzerland aims to legalise medical marijuana
SEE ALSO :Ten minors arrested for smoking bhang and taking alcohol“The proposal makes it possible for doctors to directly prescribe cannabis as part of their treatment,” the Swiss cabinet said in a statement. “Growing and processing medical cannabis as well as its sale would then be possible under a system regulated” by Swissmedic, the country’s drug regulatory agency. A formal comment period runs until mid-October. Just how insurers will handle reimbursement for medical marijuana will be dealt with separately, the government said. “The biggest obstacle to automatic reimbursement is that the scientific evidence of efficacy is not yet sufficient and the conclusions of existing studies are sometimes contradictory,” the government said.
SEE ALSO :Couple arrested with bhang worth Sh800,000The Federal Health Office will launch an evaluation project to help answer questions about whether the drug is an effective remedy and, if so, for what conditions, it said. Pot Push Switzerland cited increased use of medical marijuana in the treatment of a variety of conditions as driving its initiative. Federal authorities granted around 3,000 exceptions for people seeking to get medical marijuana in 2018. Elsewhere, medical marijuana is also booming. Portugal’s parliament has approved a bill to legalise marijuana-based medicines, following in the footsteps of Italy, Germany, Canada and parts of the United States. Britain made a similar move in July 2018.
SEE ALSO :Mombasa police net 1,705 rolls of bhang in ShanzuCompanies are moving, too. Swiss drugmaker Novartis last year struck a deal with Canadian medical cannabis maker Tilray to support commercialisation of some of its products. Separately, Switzerland is tinkering with laws that now forbid recreational marijuana, a potential precursor to joining other countries and an increasing number of U.S. states — Illinois became the latest this week — in legalising the drug. A plan released in February could let up to 5,000 people smoke marijuana in pilot studies.
