Moses Kuria: I am the one who initiated La mada meetings

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria claims that he is the one who initiated the La mada meeting that is subject of investigations over plans to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.Speaking at a local television show on Tuesday morning, the outspoken MP said the discussions held at the said hotel was first pioneered by him. "This meeting of La mada hotel, including the choice of the hotel itself, I am the one who initiated it because I was in charge of coordinating development in the region. I had to put together everyone, Senators, MPs, CS, PSs, business people and other professionals," Kuria said. The Gatundu MP said the meeting was initiated with the intention of fast-tracking development agenda of Mt Kenya region.

SEE ALSO :MPs clash over 'intimidation' to back Ruto bid

"It is a legitimate right as leaders to sit down and solve development issues just like leaders from rift valley can meet in Weston or Karen to solve their issues," said Kuria. Kuria, however, said he was not taking sides on the matter saying the investigating agencies should speed up the truth-seeking mission so that Kenyans are kept abreast about the facts on the matter. Kuria also stated that the outcome of the investigations will determine his next course of action, he threatening not to associate with any side that will be found guilty. "How can I associate with ministers who are planning to commit a crime? I cannot also associate with people who want to portray others as criminals. You cannot seek to retain power at all cost even at the cost of killing people and you cannot seek power by falsifying information about assassinations," added Kuria. The MP added that he is ready to record a statement on the matter and insisted he remains neutral in the process.

SEE ALSO :Why state suppliers could earn within a month

"I am ready anytime I can record a statement and help with investigations about the matter. But am not taking a side on this grave matters," he said On the matter of development, Kuria said the Mt Kenya region will continue holding meetings to help its people without anyone dictating to them on which course to follow. "No one is going to dictate to Mt. Kenya region who is going to meet on behalf of the region's development, no one. - Moses Kuria. The composition, the time, the place we meet, is not going to be dictated by anyone. But don't victimize people who are meeting for the sake of development, he said. The MP's statements come in the wake of ongoing investigations pitting four cabinet secretaries accused of planning to kill DP William Ruto. On Monday ICT CS Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki and Trade and Industrialization CS Peter Munya presented themselves at DCI after being summoned. Infrastructure CS James Machariah alleged to be among them was not present.

SEE ALSO :Moses Kuria: Labour Day celebrations was Nasa rally

The CSs did not record statements as it turned out that the complainant, DP Ruto, had filed a complaint. Speaking at the DCI headquarters after presenting themselves, the CSs disputed the allegations and said that their meeting was development oriented and that politicians were not a party to it. Munya who spoke on behalf of the others said only government officials took part in their meeting at La mada hotel with an intention of fast-tracking development.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.