Munya: We have no plans to eliminate Deputy President William Ruto

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (pictured), Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and Sicily Kariuki (Health) were summoned to DCI Headquarters to record statements over claims that they were plotting DP Ruto. They have denied the claims. [File, Standard]

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has denied claims that he and other three cabinet secretaries hailing from Mt Kenya region have been holding secret meetings in a bid to harm or kill the Deputy President William Ruto.While addressing the press at the Headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kiambu, Monday morning, Munya said that indeed they held meetings at the Lamada Hotel but the discussions were majorly on development. CS Munya and Cabinet Secretary for ICT Joe Mucheru, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia were summoned to the DCI headquarters today to record a statement over the allegations. Munya, however, told the media that they had not recorded any statement because the complainant (the DP) was yet to record a statement.

He said that they had discussions with Mr Michael Sang, a DCI officer and they ascertained that the claims were not even penned down. “The complainant makes a substantive complaint in writing against which we can be able to respond. But we have made it clear that at no time have we met anywhere, not just in Lamada, to kill the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” he said. The former county boss said that the meetings had the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta and were initiated upon request of Members of Parliament from Central Kenya, who complained that they were not easily accessing cabinet secretaries and senior government officers on the quest for development. According to Munya, President Uhuru gave him the responsibility to coordinate and chair the meetings so that they could hear and address the grievances of the MPs. “We want to confirm we have been having meetings. Indeed, we had a meeting in Lamada and we will continue having meetings because under the Constitution of Kenya, there is freedom of assembly and expression,” Munya added.

He revealed that they are planning another meeting tomorrow but failed to disclose their preferred venue. He said that the people from Mt Kenya region were entitled to development like other Kenyans and there was nothing sinister in their meetings. Looking visibly angry, Munya seemed to be accusing DP for failing to raise such allegations in formal meetings. He lamented that their reputations are at stake owing to the gravity of the allegations. Asked whether National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was also summoned, the former Meru governor replied saying that he was not aware of that, but indications were all clear that CS Rotich may have not been a person of interest because he does not hail from Mt Kenya region. The CS, however, said that they are willing to work with DP Ruto and that there are no hard feelings against him. He said that they were willing to go back to the DCI offices to record statements if needed.

This comes just a day after Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot warned cabinet secretaries and permanent secretaries against scuttling DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Speaking in Belgut Constituency on Saturday, he said: “The evil schemers must understand that it is voters who will determine who becomes Kenyans fifth president and not them. The power is with the people. It is not in the hotels and with the people who are planning evil against Dr Ruto.” Belgut MP Nelson Koech added to his sentiments saying: “Some Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries are trying to play dirty tricks which involve undermining and blocking Dr Ruto from touring some parts of the country. We are telling any CSs or PSs who going forward will dare to undermine him, that we will censor them in parliament.”

