Kericho senator, MP speak of scheme to frustrate DP Ruto

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot addressing the media at Parliament on on nJuly 23, 2018 on the Mau Eviction. He has warned Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries against 'frustrating' DP Ruto. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has warned senior government officials scheming to undermine Deputy President William Ruto over his 2022 presidential bid that they will soon face the wrath of parliamentarians.Mr Cheruiyot who was speaking at Koiwalelch Secondary School in Belgut Constituency said members of parliament aligned to Dr Ruto will be forced to hit back at the officials especially cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries playing politics instead of focusing on their mandates. “The evil schemers must understand that it is voters who will determine who becomes Kenyans fifth president and not them. The power is with the people. It is not in the hotels and with the people who are planning evil against Dr Ruto,” the senator said. He has accompanied the area MP Nelson Koech during the function to hand over a bus to the institution. “Some Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries are trying to play dirty tricks which involve undermining and blocking Dr Ruto from touring some parts of the country. We are telling any CSs or PSs who going forward will dare to undermine him, that we will censor them in parliament,” said Koech. The senator argued that a clique of CSs and PSs have neglected their duties to concentrate on the 2022 succession politics. “We are now forced to tell President Uhuru that he must crack the whip on Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who have abandoned their duties to concentrate in schemes to try to stop the Deputy President from ascending into the presidency,” he said. Koech declared that they were going to strike back to rid the Cabinet of CSs and PSs who defy President Uhuru’s plea over politicking. “Government officials must choose the real career they want to follow. We will not allow them to hold on to government offices and at the same time to play dirty politics. If they admire politics, let them come home and we face each other as politicians,” said Koech.

