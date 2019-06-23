Terrified woman wakes up on empty plane after falling asleep on flight

The plane was in complete darkness when Tiffani woke up. [Image: Getty Images]

A woman has hit out at an airline after being left sleeping in her seat when the plane emptied - only to wake up in the dark hours later.Tiffani Adams said she had a panic attack when she realised she was on the Air Canada plane on her own in the pitch black. Tiffani, who was on her way back to Toronto after visiting a friend in Quebec, Canada, blasted staff in an angry Facebook post. Her phone had run out of charge, meaning she could not call for help. Since the shocking ordeal, Tiffani said she has been unable to sleep because of "recurring night terrors". She wrote: "I fell asleep probably less than halfway through my short 1.5 hour flight.. I wake up around midnight (few hours after flight landed) freezing cold still strapped in my seat in complete darkness (I’m talking pitch black) as someone with and anxiety disorder as is I can tell you how terrifying this was." And Tiffani's post continued: "I’m trying to focus on my breathing and control my panic attack while I attempt to charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find..no luck bc when they shut the aircraft down there is no power whatsoever I now have to use washroom and that’s also no picnic when you can’t see a thing and are tryin to keep yourself calm..since I can’t charge my phone to call for help I’m full on panicking bc I want off this nightmare asap." Unable to radio for help, she tried to get someone's attention by opening the plane door and waving a flashlight around. Unfortunately, no one was close enough to see her at first, and there was a 40-50 ft drop down to the ground. Eventually she was spotted by a man driving a luggage cart, she wrote. Tiffani said: "When I see the luggage cart driving towards me I am literally dangling my legs out of the plane.he is in shock asking how the heck they left me on the plane. I’m wondering the same (when my seat an inch back or my tray down flight crew take notice but yet you missed a person still strapped into her seat and just all go on home?!?!" Air Canada told the Daily Mail it is "in contact with" Tiffani about what happened. The stunned passenger said the airline has called her twice.

