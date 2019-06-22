Body of Murkomen’s PA Benson Kiptire found dumped in forest

Former Kapyego MCA Benson Kiptire. His body was found dumped in a thicket.

The personal assistant to Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Benson Kiptire, who was reported missing, is dead.The body of the former Kapyego MCA Benson Kiptire was found dumped in a thicket in Kamatira Forest, West Pokot County. He was allegedly abducted yesterday by unknown people. He was whisked away by people who claimed to be police at his shop in Eldoret Town. West Pokot County police commander Jackson Tumwet has said they are waiting for the family to identify the body. “The body of a middle-aged and smartly-dressed man with an injury on the head has been discovered dumped in Kamatira Forest. No identification documents were found with the body,” he said. Senator Murkomen who yesterday dismissed reports that Kiptire's disappearance was not politically-related has called upon friends to pray for the family. "Dear Friends, I have received the news that our friend and brother Benson Kiptire was murdered in the most bizarre and heinous manner. We are all in utter shock. Let’s pray for his wife, children and ailing mother," said Murkomen.Police officers investigating the case, say that Kiptire might have murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the thicket. His disappearance was reported by Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen on his Facebook page where he urged residents to help in tracing Mr Kiptire. "Dear all, I am told the former Kapyego MCA Benson Kiptire was taken away by unknown people in Land Cruiser Prado KBW with four men onboard who claim to be policemen at his shop at Rock Center in Eldoret at around 12 noon today (Friday)” he said. Police say they are continuing with investigations into the gruesome murder.

