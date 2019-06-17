Ousted Egypt President Morsi dies in court

Egypt's former president, Mohammed Morsi (pictured), who was ousted by the military in 2013, dies in court, state TV says. Other media sources indicated Morsi fainted after a court session. Morsi was democratically elected in 2012 after the 2011 Arab Spring saw the end of President Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule. He was then deposed following mass protests and a military coup in July 2013. He served just one year of a four-year term, while the organisation to which he belonged, the Muslim Brotherhood, has since been outlawed.

