Top 2013 KCSE student found dead in the US

Norah Jelagat Borus, she was found dead just days before commencement. [Courtesy]

Norah Jelagat Borus, the best girl in Nairobi County in the 2013 KCSE results, is dead.The Stanford University undergraduate was on Friday found dead at her on-campus residence in the US. Borus’s death is the fourth reported at Stanford this year. The university is currently in the middle of Commencement Weekend where would-be graduates hold festivities. The university's Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole confirmed the death in an email to the students, saying they were ‘not in a position to share the identity of the student’. "We have lost another member of our student community. Police this afternoon have confirmed the death of an undergraduate co-term student who was found in a residence on campus," Brubaker-Cole said. She added they have been in touch with Borus’s family and police had been notified. In another campus-wide email , university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne and provost Persis Drell added, “…deep, sustained conversation is needed about how the university can best provide the resources and necessary support for the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of all members of our campus community.” Borus sat her KCSE exam at Precious Blood Secondary School, Riruta, and joined California-based Stanford University to study engineering. She was the fourth best student nationally. Daily Nation, who spoke to the family , stated that her relatives have left for the United States to establish the cause of her death. The paper quoted the family spokesperson Joseph Maswan.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.