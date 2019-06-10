Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo faults Mbadi over restrictions on harambees

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo speaks at Gongo Chief’s camp in her constituency during verification of bursary forms. She differed with her party national Chairman John Mbadi over plans to restrain Kenyans from contributing more than Sh100,000 for fundraisers. [James Omoro/Standard]

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo has differed with her party national Chairman John Mbadi over plans to restrain Kenyans from contributing more than Sh100,000 at fundraisers.Mbadi plans to table a motion in the National Assembly to restrict Kenyans from contributing more than Sh100,000. He argues that this is a measure of reducing corruption in the country. But Dr Gogo on Monday vehemently opposed the plan. Speaking at Gongo Chief’s camp in her constituency during verification of bursary forms, Dr Gogo said they the motion will kill the spirit of harambee in Kenya if it is approved by the National Assemly. “I also support the fight against corruption but limiting amount of money a leader should give during a fundraiser is not the right way to go,” said Dr Gogo. The MP argued that fundraisers had helped in undertaking various development projects in the country hence should not be jeopardized. She called on Mbadi to rethink the motion. “The restriction will be a serious obstacle to fundraisers hence it is against the development agenda we desire as a country,” she added. Dr Gogo argued that some leaders who are mean may take advantage of the restriction to avoid giving reasonable amounts of money for development projects through fundraisers. “Another worry is that some leaders may take advantage of the restriction to avoid participating actively in contributing for development projects in villages,” she added. The MP called on her counterparts from Homa Bay county to lobby for resources from the national government into the county. She urged them to start by mobilizing for a public holiday celebration to be held in the county. “Holding a public holiday celebration in Homa Bay County will make residents feel closer to the Government. I call on fellow elected leaders from the county join hands in doing the mobilization,” said Gogo.

