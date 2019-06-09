Kibicho fighting Ruto, claims MP Ndindi Nyoro

Politicians supporting Deputy President William Ruto have accused some state operatives of attempts to block his candidature.Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro claimed that the state had hatched a mission using a section of Gikuyu elders, to start propaganda against Ruto. Ndindi said it has been established that a Confidential Vote Head at the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination, was being misused for political witch hunting against Ruto. He spoke at Gathinja Secondary School in his Kiharu backyard, where he joined Senate Deputy Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata, and presented Sh2.5 million.

“Principal Secretary at the Interior Dr Karanja Kibicho is the person being used to establish unnecessary road blocks against Ruto. The vote head should be scrapped, as there is evidence it was being misused politically,” said Ndindi. He stated that PNU meeting which was held in Nairobi a few weeks ago, was among many of the schemes employed for political expeditions against the deputy presidents. “Kenyans are aware of the political missions being prepared but majority are determined to support Ruto to assume the Presidency, as it has been known by Jubilee party legislators,” said Ndindi. Community elders, he said ought to be used to fight return of illicit and cheap brews in Central Kenya among other anti-social behaviour. “The Gikuyu community requires guidance from the elders, they should be cautioned that the community is aware of the political connections, hatched to start unnecessary propaganda against DP,” said Ndindi.

On Friday at Karingu Secondary School, Ndindi and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the mission to stop Ruto from ascending to State House was impossible since the latter has received support from all corners of the country. They said Kenyans have realised the truth and propagandas being used to fight Ruto by leaders persuing their selfish interests. President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged the expansion of infrastructure to the school last year.

